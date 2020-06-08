Palace studying Congress special session for pandemic response

MANILA, Philippines— Calling for Congress’ special session is still under review, Malacañang said Monday after the legislative branch adjourned sans the passage of measures for COVID-19 efforts.

“Well I’m sure po pinag-aaralan na yang option na yan dahil nga hindi umabot yung stimulus package at saka yung extension ng Bayanihan 2,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online briefing when sought for comment on the matter.

(I’m sure that this option is being studied since the stimulus package and the extension for the Bayanihan 2 was not passed.)

“However, dahil ang tingin namin hanggang [June] 25 pa po ang expiration date ng Bayanihan law eh wala pong urgency as far as the first 25 days is concerned,” he added.

(However, since the Bayanihan law’s expiration date is on June 25, there is no urgency yet as far as the first 25 days is concerned.)

Both the Senate and the House adjourned session last week without passing the proposed “Bayanihan to Recover As One Act” or the “Bayanihan 2” bill.

Congress’ lower chamber, meanwhile, was able to approve on final reading a P1.3 trillion economic stimulus package to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

“I’m sure the OES [Office of the Executive Secretary is handling this matter already. Pero ang importante po magkaroon ng isang stimulus bill na suportado ng parehong houses of Congress,” Roque said.

(I’m sure the OES is handling this matter already. But what’s important is to have a stimulus bill supported by both houses of Congress.)