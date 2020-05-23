Palace to add 5M more families in SAP 2nd tranche

Malacañang has ordered the inclusion of five million additional poor families to the list of beneficiaries of the second wave of cash assistance under the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

The memorandum, signed on May 22 by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, retains the original number of beneficiaries who will receive the first tranche of cash assistance.

“Retain the original numbers and budget for the first tranche of the Social Amelioration Program,” Medialdea said in the memorandum released on Saturday.

Medialdea directed the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to include the additional five million poor households in the roster of beneficiaries of the second tranche of emergency subsidies.

Medialdea said that while it was only natural that most beneficiaries would come from those still living in areas under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), beneficiaries most affected by the continuing restrictions in the operations of certain industries in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ) might still be considered for the second tranche.

“Household beneficiaries most affected by the continuing restrictions in the operation of certain industries and sectors in areas under a general community quarantine may still be considered for the second tranche,” he said.