Palace to ex-DFA chief Del Rosario: Duterte doesn’t need your advice

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang suggested that former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario should “stay retired,” since President Rodrigo Duterte does not need advice from an official who lost the West Philippine Sea to China.

Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo made the remark after Del Rosario encouraged the President to accept his U.S. counterpart President Donald Trump’s invitation to the U.S.-Association of Southeast Asia Nations (Asean) summit in Las Vegas this March.

“I suggest he stays retired. The President knows what he’s doing,” Panelo said in a press briefing.

“He doesn’t need advice from those who have failed in their term as government officials especially from the one who lost the West Philippine Sea to the Chinese government,” he further said.

Del Rosario was the Foreign Affairs secretary in 2012 when China began taking over parts of the West Philippine Sea and converted them into militarized man-made islands.

Del Rosario earlier said the summit would be an opportunity for Duterte to express his full expectations pertaining to the country’s bilateral relations with the U.S following his order to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).

Panelo, however, pointed out there is no need for a “special summit” to discuss issues between countries.

Duterte declined Trump’s invitation to the US-Asean summit due to the US’ “intrusion” to the Philippines’ sovereignty and cancellation of former national police chief and Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa’s visa.

The U.S. earlier passed a budget that includes a provision banning in America officials involved in the detention of Senator Leila de Lima.

Duterte, in response, ordered the banning in the Philippines of U.S. senators who supported the opposition senator’s release.

