Palace to gov’t agencies: Keep reduced on-site staff until Aug. 31

MALACANANG on Thursday ordered all government agencies to retain their skeleton workforce while Metro Manila is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until August 31.

Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 88, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, extends the directive to state offices and instrumentalities to reduce their on-site workers to 20 percent.

The rest of their employees shall adopt work-from-home arrangements.

Only agencies providing healthcare and emergency operations, laboratory and testing services, border control, and other critical services are allowed to continue operating at full capacity.

The directive was first implemented on August 6, when the capital was placed under the strictest lockdown level, enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). Since August 21, Metro Manila has transitioned to MECQ.

Under MC 88, heads of government offices were also directed to report to their department heads the “specific percentage of the agency’s skeleton workforce, together with the arrangements to ensure continuing operation of the agency.”

But Malacañang said it may modify its submitted on-site capacity, “as health considerations and the exigencies of service may require.”



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Legislative and judicial branches of government, independent constitutional commissions and bodies, and local governments in Metro Manila were also “strongly” urged to adopt the provisions of the memorandum.