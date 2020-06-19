Palace to study proposal for face-to-face classes for areas under ‘new normal’

MALACAÑANG said it would study a proposal to allow residential or face-to-face classes for areas under the “new normal.”

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to prohibit face-to-face classes could still change if there would be zero or low number of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in a particular area.

“Hayaan ninyo po (Don’t worry), never say die ‘no. Pagdating naman po ng Agosto, titingnan natin ang datos kung gaano karaming lugar ang nasa new normal na at ibibigay natin uli ‘no ang suhestiyon na baka naman pupuwede nang mag-face-to-face doon sa mga new normal (When August comes, we will check the data to see which areas are under the new normal and we will raise the suggestion to allow face-to-face classes),” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

Roque, however, said that given the current situation with 27,799 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, the likelihood of allowing face-to-face classes remained slim.

“As of now, the President has overruled the IATF and has correctly decided na hindi po dapat isapalaran ang kalusugan ng ating kabataan (that he should not put the health of our youth at risk),” he said.

Roque made the statement after Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez insisted that face-to-face classes for students should still be considered for areas with low risk of Covid-19 infections and those with limited digital capacity.

Alvarez, a former Speaker, said face-to-face classes might be more effective and a practical option for certain areas in the country, noting that a nuanced and area-specific approach was the “best and realistic way forward”.

The President has repeatedly said that he would not allow students to go back to school unless a vaccine or cure for Covid-19 was developed.

“We have to wait for the vaccine. Maghintay talaga tayo sa vaccine. Sabi ko sa inyo walang vaccine, walang eskwela (We really have to wait for the vaccine. I already told you: No vaccine, no schooling),” he said.

Duterte expressed support for the plan of Education Secretary Leonor Briones for distance and blended learning and vowed to scrape the bottom of the barrel to fund the blended and distant learning strategy.

But the President also expressed doubt about the country’s preparedness to hold online classes as an alternative while the country continues to face the threat of the pandemic.