Palace urges gov’t agencies: Check on mental state of pandemic-affected persons

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday asked government agencies to look into the mental state of those affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic after a Filipino seafarer died in an apparent suicide while awaiting repatriation to the country.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque made the appeal as he mourned the death of the female cruise ship worker.

“The Palace is saddened by the unfortunate death of a seafarer onboard the Harmony of the Seas for repatriation,” Roque said in a statement.

“We ask relevant agencies of the government to look into the mental anguish of those adversely impacted by the COVID-19. The worldwide pandemic is taking an emotional toll on everyone and we must help our countrymen how to cope with stress, fear and worry in this challenging time,” he added.

Further, Roque assured the government is looking for ways to fast track the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the Philippines from all over the world.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said this was the second suicide incident reported among overseas Filipinos amid the pandemic.

Last month, the DFA reported that a Filipino household service worker in Lebanon died in an apparent suicide.

The United Nations previously warned of a “major global mental health crisis” brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN noted the mental strains on people fearing that they or their loved ones get infected or die from the respiratory disease. It also pointed to the psychological impact of losing their livelihoods. –with reports from Agence France-Presse

Persons feeling they need assistance may call Hopeline hotlines 804-HOPE (4673); 0917-558-HOPE (4673); or 2919 (toll-free number for Globe and TM subscribers).

