Palace urges private firms to suspend work in Taal eruption – affected areas

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has recommended the suspension of work in the private sector on Monday to ensure the safety of employees in areas affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

“The Office of the President highly encourages the private sector to suspend work for the safety of their employees,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by authority of the President and through the recommendation of disaster officials, has directed the suspension of classes in all levels and work in government offices in Calabarzon, National Capital Region and Central Luzon, “except frontline response agencies involved in disaster response, delivery of basic and health service, and/or other vital services.”

A phreatic explosion occurred at Taal Volcano’s crater around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Phreatic eruption is a steam-driven episode that occurs when water beneath the ground or on the surface is heated by magma, lava, hot rocks, or new volcanic deposits.

According to the US Geological Survey, phreatic eruptions can often precede, accompany, or follow a more traditional volcanic eruption.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano on Sunday night, which means a hazardous explosion may occur within hours or days.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also recommended that Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays in the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel in Batangas be evacuated due to possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami.

The Palace urged the public to stay vigilant and updated through official advisories and notices of pertinent agencies of the government.

GSG

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ