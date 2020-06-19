Palace urges youth to emulate Rizal

Malacañang has called on the Filipino youth to be “beacons of hope” and emulate the example of the country’s national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also commended the country’s front-liners against COVID-19 for rising up to the challenge, just like what Rizal did more than a century ago.

“This occasion reminds us of Dr. Rizal’s young life, dedicated to service, which rings a bell in these challenging times,” Roque said in a statement.

“We are proud to see today modern-day heroes—our courageous front-liners—who rise up to the challenge and serve as beacons of hope to a people weary and fearful of the present global health scare,” he said.

Roque reminded the public of how Rizal’s patriotism sparked reawakening of Filipinos’ desire for freedom and change, and that today’s youth should follow his example.

“We ask our people, the youth in particular, whom our beloved hero referred to as the ‘hope for our future,’ to take inspiration from his life and emulate his principles to be agents of genuine transformation for a better Philippines,” he added.

He made the remarks as the country observed the 159th anniversary of Rizal’s birth on Friday.

