Palawan COVID-19 cases double in 9 days

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—The number of COVID-19 cases in Palawan doubled in just nine days, after two more active cases were reported in this city.

Dr. Dean Palanca, Incident Management Team (IMT) commander, in an announcement on Facebook on Monday (June 29) said that a 25-year-old stranded individual and a 55-year-old city resident, both women, were the latest COVID-19 patients here.

Palanca said some of at least 20 contacts of the two new patients had developed symptoms but tests showed the two were positive for coronavirus.

Results for the two new patients were among those for 20 tests done by the Ospital ng Palawan’s coronavirus testing lab at the weekend.

Palanca said the 25-year-old stranded individual arrived on June 18 via an AirAsia flight.

The 55-year-old patient was close contact of a previously reported case, which local health authorities have declared as a case of community transmission.

There are now 31 COVID-19 patients in Palawan province, with four recoveries and one fatality. At least 26 of the cases are still active—12, Puerto Princesa; 3, Coron town; 6 Sofronio Espanola town; 3 Busuanga and 2, Bataraza as of Monday.

The province has reported its 15th patient on June 20, an 8-year-old girl who had been stranded and arrived on board a 2Go Shipping Lines ferry. She is related to the 14 patient, a 55-year-old woman.

