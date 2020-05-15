Palawan hospital gets license to test for coronavirus

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—The Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) got its license to operate as a coronavirus testing facility on Friday (May 15), making it the region’s first and only testing center.

Dr. Mario Baquilod, Department of Health (DOH) Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan (Mimaropa) chief, in an advisory said that ONP had met all requirements to be licensed by DOH as a facility to test for SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Baguilod said the ONP could start testing using a machine called GeneXpert.

As of Thursday afternoon, Palawan had two COVID-19 cases and 67 suspected infections.

