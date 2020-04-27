Palawan records death of 10th person suspected of having COVID-19

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan, Philippines — A 39-year-old female resident of this city died on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths of those suspected of having COVID-19 in Palawan to 10.

Normalyn Dave, city information officer (CIO), said in a video advisory aired live on Facebook Monday evening that the patient, who was known to have asthma, was an “urban barangay” resident of Puerto Princesa.

“She had asthma but was subjected to swab test so we are waiting for her result if it is positive or negative [sa COVID-19],” Dave said.

The island province is currently waiting for the test results of three dead persons suspected of having COVID-19 — a 64-year-old woman in El Nido who died on April 15; a 74-year-old woman who died on April 26, and a 39-year-old woman who died on Monday (April 27).

The last two women were residents of Puerto Princesa.

Officials of the Department of Health (DOH) are expected to arrive this week to assess the capacity of the Ospital Ng Palawan (ONP) laboratory as a COVID-19 testing facility, Dr. Dean Palanca, city health officer (CHO) said.

