Palawan’s COVID-19 list grows longer by 3 cases

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY–Three more coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were recorded in Palawan, raising the province’s tally of cases to 32.

Rizal, a southern town, was the latest municipality to have a spot in the Palawan COVID-19 tracker after a 57-year-old woman who had been stranded as she was returning to her roots tested positive for SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rutchele Laborera, acting municipal health officer, said on Wednesday (July 15) that the female patient arrived from Manila, the Philippines’ COVID-19 epicenter, on June 29 aboard a Cebu Pacific flight.

The patient was about to be discharged after completing quarantine on Monday (July 13) when test results on Tuesday (July 14) showed she had developed antibodies for coronavirus. She did not manifest symptoms but is now isolated in a facility run by the town government.

FEATURED STORIES

In the northern town of Taytay, two stranded persons returning also from Metro Manila also tested positive for coronavirus.

The two also showed no symptoms and are now on quarantine in the town’s facility, according to local health officers.

Palawan province has a total of 58 COVID-19 cases with 28 recoveries and one death.

At least 10 of the cases are in Puerto Princesa, seven are in Cuyo town, six in Bataraza town and two each in the towns of Roxas, Brooke’s Point and Taytay.

TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ