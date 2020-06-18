Palawan’s single highest COVID-19 tally in a day: 4

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—The province of Palawan recorded four COVID-19 cases on Thursday (June 18), its highest tally on a single day, which included a patient who returned to the city after being stranded in coronavirus hot spot Metro Manila.

The four new cases brought to nine the total tally of Palawan.

Dr. Dean Palanca, city COVID-19 incident commander, said in an announcement on Facebook on Thursday that the male patient arrived at the city port from Metro Manila last June 14.

The patient showed no symptoms and was quarantined in a city facility.

Palanca said another test would be done on the patient.

Respiratory samples taken from the patient had been processed at the coronavirus testing center in Ospital ng Palawan.

Earlier on Thursday, three infections from the resort town of Coron had been announced, too.

Seven of the province’s active COVID-19 cases were those of other patients who had returned after being stranded by lockdowns elsewhere.

Edited by TSB

