Palay farmgate prices continue to increase

THE average farmgate prices of palay (unmilled rice) was recorded at P19.16 per kilo during the fifth week of May, a sustained increase of 6.4 percent from its level of P18 per kilo in the same period in 2019, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its weekly Palay, Rice and Corn Prices report, the PSA said the farmgate buying price of palay rose by 0.2 percent from the previous week’s P19.12 per kilo.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said the increasing prices of palay was “a manifestation of the normalization of the rice industry,” following the country’s transition from quantitative restriction to a tariffied rice trade regime.

To recall, the drop in the palay prices at the farmgate level started in early 2019 as an effect of the government’s implementation of Republic Act 11203 or “Rice Tariffication Law,” which allowed the unlimited entry of imported rice from other countries.

According to Agriculture Secretary William Dar, the DA was banking on the various programs under the law’s Rice Competitive Enhancement Fund (RCEF), which will be supplemented by the DA’s P8.5-billion Rice Resiliency Project, to help palay price to further recover.

In the same report, PSA said the prices of both well-milled rice and regular milled rice generally decreased at the wholesale and retail trades during the reference week.

The average wholesale price for well-milled rice went down by 0.2 percent to P39.41 per kilo from P39.48 per kilo in the previous week. It likewise fell by 0.3 percent from its level in the same period in May 2019.

At retail trade, its latest quotation dropped to P42.57 per kilo from P42.60 per kilo week-on-week. On an annual basis, it was lower by 1.2 percent compared to last year’s P43.10 per kilo.

On the other hand, the average wholesale price for regular milled rice fell by 0.5 percent to P35.83 per kilo from the previous week’s P36.01 per kilo. However, it increased by 0.8 percent from P35.55 per kilo year-on-year.

Its equivalent price at the retail trade slightly went up to P38.37 per kilo from P38.27 per kilo on a weekly basis, or by 0.3 percent. It was, however, lower by 0.8 percent from P38.68 per kilo in May last year.