“‘Pamilya Ko’ bids farewell to viewers”

Another ABS-CBN primetime series is confirmed to have been cancelled one week after it was announced that Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s teleserye “Make It With You” will no longer be returning on television.

On its social media accounts, “ Pamilya Ko ”, a family drama produced by RGE Drama Unit, a sub-unit of RSB Scripted Format under ABS-CBN, bid farewell to its avid viewers as it confirmed that the show will no longer continue after six months on air.

“Mabungang araw, mga kapamilya! Mahaba-haba na rin ang ating pinagsamahan. Katulad ng isang totoong pamilya, sabay-sabay tayong umiyak, nagalit, nagmahal, at tumawa. Saan man tayo makarating, lagi niyong tatandaan na mananatili kayo sa aming mga puso at isipan dahil kapamilya tayo forever. Maraming salamat sa suporta at hanggang sa muli nating pagkikita, mga ka-fruit salad!” it said.

The show, which debuted on September 9, 2019, stars JM de Guzman, Joey Marquez, Sylvia Sanchez, Kiko Estrada, Jairus Aquino, Maris Racal, Mutya Orquia, Raikko Mateo, Kira Balinger and Kid Yambao.

As of writing, the ABS-CBN scripted dramas confirmed to resume through the new Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV include “ FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ,” “ Love Thy Woman ” and “ A Soldier’s Heart .”

Kapamilya Channel will be available from June 13 on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) nationwide.