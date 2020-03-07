Pampanga businessman offers P3M reward for info on attackers

CLARK FREEPORT, Philippines – After surviving a Feb. 29 gun attack, a local businessman Jeffrey Dizon on Saturday (Mar. 7) offered a P3-million reward for any information leading to the identities of the people who ordered his murder.

The 48-year-old Dizon said a gunman fired at his home last week. The assailant missed because Dizon was walking back and forth as he was speaking on the telephone with a friend.

The police said the shot was made from an elevated area, possibly from a tall structure across Dizon’s house.

Probers found four bullet holes on Dizon’s concrete walls, indicating there may have been previous attempts on his life.

Dizon confirmed that members of his family were embroiled in a business dispute, but he did not name them as possible suspects.

