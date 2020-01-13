Pampanga comes to Batangas’ rescue amid Taal

MANILA, Philippines – The province of Pampanga vowed to support Batangas as it recovers from the destruction caused by the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano and its continuing activity.

“Tayong survivors ng Mt. Pinatubo disaster ay tutulong sa mga nasasalanta ng pagputok ng bulkang Taal,” said Pampanga governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda in a statement posted Monday afternoon on Facebook.

(We survivors of Mt. Pinatubo disaster we shall help those affected by Taal explosion.)

According to Pineda, they would provide a 50-vehicle convoy carrying medical teams, social workers, search and rescue personnel, and equipment to help in rescue operations and evacuation in affected areas.

He added that they have prepared 8,500 food packs to be distributed to affected residents.

On another Facebook post, the governor shared a photo of the team that will be deployed to Batangas and asked netizens for prayers.

“Payback time po ito (It’s payback time),” said the governor. “Ito po ay ating pasasalamat dahil noon pong pumutok ang bulkang Pinatubo, marami po ang tumulong sa atin para iligtas tayo at makabangon.”

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier called on local government units for immediate response amid the Taal eruption. https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1212256/dilg-reminds-lgu-execs-to-ensure-immediate-response-amid-taal-eruption

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also began evacuating affected residents hours after the volcano spewed ash on Sunday afternoon.

