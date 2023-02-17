Pampanga holds public consultation on Cha-cha

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga—Former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo declined to speak about her views on constitutional amendments during a public consultation on the issue held here on Friday, Feb. 17.

“Ali ku bisang magsalita uling public consultation ya ini [I do not want to speak because this is a public consultation by the committee on constitutional amendments],” said Arroyo, a senior deputy speaker.

Coming from Davao City, she did not also take a categorical stand.

Several attempts to amend the Charter were made but failed during her term.

The congressional committee held in this Pampanga city the Central Luzon-leg of its public consultations, the third since those held in Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro provinces.

“We want to be more inclusive and democratic. We want to gain public trust and help people understand the proposed changes in the Constitution,” Iloilo Rep. Lorenz Defensor, the committee’s senior chair, told the Inquirer.

He presented the 12 petitions, bills and resolutions filed on constitutional amendments in the 19th Congress.

“Pinapaalam natin sa grassroots,” said Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales.

Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo, senior vice chair of the committee on appropriations, talked on the merits of amending economic provisions, which drew more discussions, especially on foreign investments.

“Kailangan na talagang palitan. Napag-iwanan na po tayo,” said Quimbo, citing economic data.

The revision of term limits of public officials, proposed by Deputy Speaker Pampanga Rep.Aurelio Gonzales, was mentioned only once and referred to as a “contentious issue” by Pampanga provincial board member Atty. Ananias Canlas Jr.

The opposition’s views have been heard through ACT partylist Rep. France Castro of the Makabayan bloc.

Bataan provincial board member Antonino Roman III supported amending certain provisions especially those that will usher real competition in the economy.

The consultation also passed around a questionnaire asking participants about the modes of amending the charter: constitutional convention (Concon), constitutional assembly, or people’s initiative.

Defensor said the Concon remains an option now since the two modes have been rejected in previous attempts to amend the Charter.

