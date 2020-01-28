Pampanga lawyer, driver killed in ambush

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO –– A lawyer and his driver were killed in an ambush around 9:30 a.m. in Sta. Rita town in Pampanga on Tuesday, police said.

Three gunmen fired at lawyer Anselmo “Sato” Carlos and Marcial Mendoza as the latter’s car came to a halt across the San Vicente Church along the provincial road.

The suspects used .45-caliber guns, shooting the victims on their neck, head, and chest, according to the police report.

The suspects left the scene onboard a motorcycle. An INQUIRER source said one of the attackers was an Aeta tribesman.

The ambush site was some 20 meters away from the house of Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda.

Police have yet to determine the motive of the murder.

Carlos specialized in land dispute cases. At one time, he ran but lost as mayor of Floridablanca town, also in Pampanga.

