Pampanga’s COVID-19 cases breach 200-mark

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga—Four residents of Pampanga died over the weekend due to COVID-19 complications as the active cases in the province ballooned on Sunday, July 10, to 222.

The province had only 104 active cases on July 1.

In its latest update, the provincial government disclosed that the four fatalities were residents of Guagua, Lubao, Macabebe, and Minalin towns.

The capital city of San Fernando still had the most active cases at 82, followed by Lubao (27) and Mabalacat City (17).

On Sunday, Pampanga registered 26 new cases. These did not include data from Sasmuan, Macabebe, and San Simon, which had no updates.

Since the pandemic started in 2020, the province had recorded 57,188 COVID-19 cases, of which 54,368 had recovered, while 2,598 had died.

The highly urbanized Angeles City had 33 active cases as of July 10.

Angeles registered 14,787 COVID-19 cases since 2020. Of these, 14,212 had recovered, while 542 had died.

Pampanga and the rest of Central Luzon are under Alert Level 1 until July 15. INQ