Pamplona mayor, 8 others want Brgy, SK polls in Negros Oriental postponed

MANILA, Philippines — Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo and eight other mayors are pushing for the postponement of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Negros Oriental, saying that it is a “necessary action to address peace and order concerns,” within the province.

Degamo and eight other mayors from Negros Oriental issued a statement on Sunday, urging the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to delay the BSKE a month after its scheduled date this October.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The recent tragic events in Negros Oriental, including the killing of former Governor Degamo and the massacre of nine individuals, have raised significant concerns regarding peace and security,” the Pamplona mayor wrote, referring to the death of her husband last March 4.

“Many other killings and harassments have occurred in the past, with most of the perpetrators still at large. The alleged mastermind’s political machinery remains intact, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in our communities,” she added.

FEATURED STORIES

Degamo said that the postponement would help law enforcement agencies, such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police, to focus on strengthening security measures, as well as give more time to the national government and Comelec to reassess and fortify security protocols.

“This comprehensive approach will instill confidence in our constituents, ensuring they can exercise their fundamental right to vote without fear or intimidation,” she explained.

Another factor Degamo cited is the lingering feat within the province for over a decade, which stemmed from prior harassment, killings, and acts of intimidation among the voters in Negros Oriental.

“While it may be perceived as relatively peaceful in Negros Oriental at present, with fewer reported incidents due to the exposés in the Senate Hearing and the media’s concentration on the Degamo case, the underlying fear persists,” she said.

“The absence of camera coverage and media attention leaves a void where intimidation can silently thrive in the darkness, impacting the mindset of the voters. The fear, though not openly expressed, lingers within the hearts and minds of our constituents, making it challenging for them to exercise their democratic rights freely and without coercion,” the mayor added.

“Given these compelling reasons, we respectfully urge the Commission on Elections and the relevant authorities to seriously consider the postponement of the Barangay and SK Elections in Negros Oriental,” she furthered.

The eight other mayors who also made the appeal are Dauin Mayor Galicano Truita; San Jose Mayor Mel Nick Logronio; Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo; Bindoy Mayor Eniego Jabagat; Siaton Mayor Cezanne Fritz Diaz; Ayungon Mayor Dennis Amancio; Guihulngan City Mayor Filomeno Reyes; and Tayasan Mayor Susano Antonio Ruperto.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORY:

Another victim of Pamplona massacre dies; death toll climbs to 10

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>