Panagbenga opening prayers held in 10.6 degree Baguio weather

BAGUIO CITY– G-string wearing youths banged their gongs in 10.6 degree weather for the opening prayers over the 25th staging of the Baguio Flower Festival on Saturday (Feb. 1).

The ceremonies proceeded despite the cancellation of the Panagbenga opening parade which would have highlighted street dancers from the city’s grade schools.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong apologized to the officials and guests saying he regrets making the decision to stop all activities that would draw large crowds as a precaution against the Novel coronavirus.

The mayor said he consulted every expert, drew feedback from various sectors, and reviewed the facts before cancelling today’s event “with a heavy heart,” acknowledging that time and resources have been poured into the event that has reached a milestone this year.

Magalong said the cancellation covers three weeks unless the country’s health situation improves, and said he hoped the grand parades at the end of the month would proceed.

Cold weather is where respiratory ailments like the nCoV thrive, according to the medical community.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration registered the coldest temperature this year at 4:50 a.m., lower than the 11.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday (Jan. 31).

The drop in temperature is caused by the northeast winds or “hanging amihan,” which blows from Siberia and peaks in January to February.

