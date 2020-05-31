Pandacan village placed on lockdown

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso placed Barangay 847 in Pandacan district under 48-hour enhanced community quarantine to stem the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the area.

The mayor issued the order upon request of village officials.

The 48-hour lockdown will take effect on Monday.

“The [village] chairman requested for the lockdown. We looked at the data and we’ve seen the viability of a lockdown,” the mayor said.

During the lockdown, all residents should stay at home except health workers; military personnel; service workers like pharmacists and funeral home workers; utility workers related to energy, cable, internet, water, and such; essential workers like food deliverers and bank workers; barangay officials, and media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Around 300 families live in the village, which reported four confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Pandacan has a total of 50 cases, with 19 recoveries and three deaths.