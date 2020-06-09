Pandemic forces cancellation of Sibulan town fiesta

DUMAGUETE CITY—Sibulan town, the next municipality north from here, has decided to cancel its fiesta celebration slated on June 12 and 13 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sibulan Mayor Jose Abiera on Monday issued Executive Order No. 19 series of 2020 which officially cancels the town activities in connection with the feast of St. Anthony of Padua.

In his order, Abiera mandated Sibulan town residents to limit their fiesta luncheons within their own families in their own houses.

Guests from other places, including relatives, are not allowed to visit as this runs counter to the general community quarantine (GCQ) guidelines that prohibit mass gatherings, public or private.

Negros Oriental has been under GCQ since May 1.

While Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo had already partially relaxed the province-wide liquor ban, Abiera said drinking alcoholic beverages in public places is still prohibited.

He also ordered the town police to conduct 24-hour checkpoints in certain areas of the town, specifically the boundaries between Sibulan and Dumaguete City.

Abiera earlier said in a press conference last week that he would forego the fiesta celebration as the local government confirmed its first COVID-19 case. He also denied reports that any lockdowns would be implemented in the town.

Sibulan’s first confirmed case, an 11-year-old girl from Barangay Boloc-Boloc, tested positive for the coronavirus on June 2. She was a locally stranded individual (LSI) who went home with her mother and three siblings from Barili town in Cebu.

She is currently not showing any symptoms and under home quarantine along with her family.

The Sibulan government earlier clarified that it decided to not put the patient in a quarantine facility because of her age and the “psychological trauma” that she had been through.

As of June 4, Negros Oriental has 18 new infections, most of whom were overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and locally stranded individuals (LSI) who were repatriated to the province.

