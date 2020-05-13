Pandemic worries drag PSEi

The stock market declined for a second consecutive day on Wednesay as lingering worries over the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic on economies continue to fuel negative sentiment.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) slipped by 0.45 percent or 25.42 points to close at 5,626.25, while the wider All Shares shed 0.45 percent or 15.26 points to end at 3,399.98.

“Local shares fell once again as investors evaluated the latest attempts to reopen the economy across the region and the failure among US politicians to finalize a new stimulus [package],” Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales Luis Limlingan said.

“US top infectious disease official [Dr.] Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that he’s concerned about cities and states reopening without reaching ‘checkpoints’ outlined by the [Trump] administration in guidelines to help them decide when it’s safe” to do so, he added.

Philstocks Financial Inc. research associate Piper Chaucer Tan attributed the market’s soft performance to the 400-point drop in the Dow Jones after Fauci warned that “reopening [the] US too soon could [result in] a second wave [of Covid-19 infections], as seen in South Korea, Japan and Singapore.”

The MSCI Semi-Annual Index Review was also a catalyst in Wednesday’s trading, he added.

Wall Street ended in the red, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropping by 1.89 percent, 2.05 percent and 2.06 percent, respectively.

Most Asian markets mirrored their US peers. Tokyo slipped by 0.49 percent, Hong Kong declined by 0.17 percent, Jakarta shed 0.83 percent, Singapore was down 0.56 percent, Thailand slid by 0.34 percent and Ho Chi Minh dipped by 0.3 percent. Shanghai was up 0.22 percent and Seoul climbed by 0.95 percent.

In Manila, most sectors fell, led by mining and oil at 1.28 percent. Industrial was the exception, rising by by 0.13 percent.

Total volume turnover was 422.9 million shares valued at P4.79 billion.

Losers edged out winners, 111 to 64, while 48 issues are unchanged.