SINGAPORE, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Panduit Singapore releases SmartZone™ Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), delivering highly efficient and reliable power that provides protection and backup power for your computer IT equipment. SmartZone offers excellent electrical performance, intelligent battery management and long lifespan (lithium-ion units), enhanced intelligent monitoring, and network functions. Compliant with ENERGY STAR® 2.0, EMC, and safety standards, SmartZone UPS meets the continually growing power demands of data center, enterprise, and Edge IT equipment.



Panduit Launches SmartZone™ Uninterruptible Power Supply

The rack-mounted SmartZone UPS portfolio focuses on high reliability, density, efficiency, and secure manageability, backed by an experienced global support team. This UPS range offers models with varying power ratings, configurations, and batteries to meet your specific needs. The offerings include 1-3 kVA line interactive and double conversion with lithium-ion battery, 1-3 kVA, 5-10 kVA, and 10/15/20 kVA double conversion with lead acid battery.

The SmartZone Intelligent UPS system interfaces with Panduit’s SmartZone Cloud Next Generation DCIM solution to manage, monitor, and control power, environmental, security, connectivity, and IT assets. SmartZone Cloud collects and processes real-time data to closely oversee these channels and sends alerts for potential failures to reduce the risk of costly outages. To learn more about SmartZone Cloud Next Generation DCIM please visit https://pages.panduit.com/apac-smartzone-cloud.html.

Panduit also offers many SmartZone™ UPS accessories including external battery packs, battery cartridges, intelligent network management cards, environmental and security sensors, and a relay card.

“SmartZone UPS provides the global market with intelligent, reliable, and efficient infrastructure solutions for IT equipment and applications”, says SmartZone UPS Product Manager Alan Burkel. “Panduit is excited to deliver this new offering of uninterruptible power supply hardware to an expanding industry with growing trends of distributed compute and enterprise data center modernization. It allows Panduit to be a one-stop-shop for customers interested in infrastructure solutions.”

The new Panduit SmartZone™ UPS product family rings in a new era of intelligent power. To learn more about the SmartZone UPS Intelligent Power Solution, please visit https://pages.panduit.com/apac-smartzone-ups.html.

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit’s culture of curiosity and passion for problem-solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies’ business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, USA, and operating in112 global locations, Panduit’s proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, helps support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.