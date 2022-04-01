Panduit StrongHold(TM) supporting Over the Top Australian Armwrestling Federation competition on the Gold Coast

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Panduit , a leading global provider of electrical and network infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that its StrongHold brand has become a major sponsor of the Australian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) for 2022, 4th year in a row.



Over the Top Down Under Competition – Gold Coast Australia 2022

The sponsorship was officially launched in March 2019 when the AAF participated in the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Melbourne and featured Panduit’s StrongHold product line.

Phil Rasmussen, president, Australian Armwrestling Federation added, “What began as a chance meeting in 2018 over social media, has evolved into a longstanding partnership that has catapulted the popularity and professionalism of Australian Armwrestling to new heights. Thank you, Thomas and Aleks for your continued belief and enthusiasm in this fantastic sport, we can’t wait to charge into 2022 with Panduit by our side for a 4th consecutive year.

The Over the Top Competition planned for the 30th of April 2022 on the Gold Cost is the premier event for the AAF calendar year. Paying homage to the famous movie, Over the Top in 1987 by Silvester Stallone, the competition is attracting high caliber national and international competitors to the Gold Coast.

Live broadcast of the event will be MySportLive. For further updates please visits https://www.facebook.com/armwrestlingaustralia/

