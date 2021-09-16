MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Panduit , a leading global provider of electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has partnered up as a Sponsor of the UniSA Motorsport team.



Panduit TM Australia Partners with University of South Australia’s Electric Formula SAE Program

University of South Australia’s Motorsport is an inclusive team that brings together students from various disciplines to learn in a real-world scenario, by project managing and competing in a modern design and engineering-based competition.

Since 2002, the team has regularly entered the Formula SAE Australasian competition. The team conceives, designs, and builds a formula style race car and in doing so gains real-world experience in working on an exciting project.

UniSA launched the award-winning EV Platform in 2019.

What is Formula SAE?

Formula SAE is a student led design competition organized by SAE international.

The Australasian competition is held in Victoria each year in December and brings together universities from Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit’s culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies’ business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, Ill., USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit’s proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.