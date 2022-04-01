Panduit(TM) Australia sponsors young and upcoming female racing drivers with Panduit Team Racing

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Panduit, a leading global provider of electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has partnered up as a sponsor of the new formed Panduit Team Racing.



Ava Stefanovic with 1st place trophy

Panduit Team Racing brings together young and upcoming karting talent, enthusiast with more experienced senior members of the motorsports industry to foster and develop young talent in the motorsport industry.

Based out of the Go Karting Club of Victoria in Melbourne Australia, Panduit Team Racing is posed for an amazing 2022 racing season.

In the team’s debut, young 8 year old Ava Stefanovic has managed to WIN the Victorian Club Championships for March in the Cadet class. Showcasing that girls can truly excel in previously male dominated sports. With first driven a Go Kart in November 2021, relentless training for the last 4 months and over 750 kilometers of track practice time, has prepared both Ava and her Twin brother Mason for the debut race.

Karting Australia has announced in 2021 the formation of a Women in Karting Commission, a Working Committee which aims to create a culture across the whole sport that encourages and facilitates the development and participation of women and girls in all aspects of Australian karting.

Karting is a sport that is open, welcoming and respectful to all people regardless of age, gender, ability, and backgrounds. Australian karting has welcomed many women and girls to our sport over many decades but despite that all forms of motorsport are still considered by too many, to be mainly for men and boys.

