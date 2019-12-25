Panelo calls for Filipinos to ‘start seeing good on everything’
MANILA, Philippines – Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Christmas Day called on Filipinos to “start seeing good on everything.”
“In this season of love, faith, and hope, we call on all Filipinos to start seeing good on everything. Let us have a heart of compassion for others, understanding and tolerance for those disagreeing with us, and forgiving those who offend and pain us,” Panelo said in a statement.
The presidential spokesperson also noted how “decades of indifference, neglect and corruption have impeded our growth as a nation while hatred and envy have caused rupture amongst us as a people.”
“The time has come to disengage and unchain ourselves from the negatives that engulf us. Let us convert the thorns that prick us into ladders till we reach the petals of roses of progress,” he said.
In his Christmas message released on Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte urged the public to help those in need.
“As we remember the true meaning of this solemn festivity, may we emulate Christ’s empathy and kindness by opening our hearts and extending our hands to everyone especially to those who are less fortunate, and sharing with them the bounty and blessings we have received in the past year,” Duterte said.
