Panelo disputes Manila Times editorial criticizing IATF

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s top legal counsel on Friday defended the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases after it was criticized for supposedly “hampering the people‘s exercise and enjoyment of their rights and privileges” during the implementation of community lockdown in the country.

In his own program “Counterpoint,” Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo slammed The Manila Times for being critical of the IATF after it published an editorial piece reminding the task force of its function as the government’s main policymaking tool for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Puntahan naman nating yung nga kritisismo na nabasa natin sa mga pahayagan, like yung sa Manila Times. Lately napapansin natin ang Manila Times masyado yatang critical. Okay lang naman critical basta constructive (Let’s go the criticisms I read from different newspapers, like in The Manila Times. Lately, I noticed that The Manila Times has become very critical of the government. It’s okay to be critical as long as it is constructive),” Panelo said.

“Its May 8 editorial said, ‘it is definitely the time to remind the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases or the IATF that it exists wholly on sufferance of the Filipino people. This means that it abides only because of the patient endurance and toleration by the people of its rule-making. Ano bang nirereklamo nito (What’s their point here),” he added.

Panelo also disputed The Times’ claim that the IATF “does not have a single member representing the economic departments, which man the ramparts of our economy.”

“Kita mo ito. Sino bang gumawa ng editorial?Sino nga ba ang publisher ng Manila Times. Si Mr. Ang? Medyo malabo naman yata itong, ano naman ang naging basis ng writer ng editorial na ito (You see. Who’s the writer of this editorial? Who is the publisher of The Manila Times? Mr. Ang? Your editorial is vague. What’s your basis for writing such an editorial piece),” Panelo said, referring to Dr. Dante A. Ang, the Times’ owner, publisher and chairman emeritus, .

“Alam nyo po ba IATF parang Gabinete, nandun lahat ang mga secretaries. Hindi totoo na wala dung miyembro sa economy (You know that the IATF is like a Cabinet, all Cabinet secretaries are there. So it’s not true that there’s no member of the economic department),” he added.

Panelo also dismissed The Times’ claim that the task force functioned “without having in its ranks the inputs of epidemiologists and experts who truly understand the nature and threat of the new coronavirus.”

“At alam nyo meron pa tayong nabasa dito na binabanatan yung IATF. Para daw kumbaga yung IATF mali o kulang ang ginagawa. Naku Dios mio, Perdon. Naniniwala ba kayo? Inaabot kami ng sampung oras o labing-isang oras na tumatalakay ng lahat ng issues,” Panelo said.

(And you know, we read about the IATF being criticized. That the IATF was wrong or wasn’t doing enough. Oh my God. Pardon me but do you believe them? We spend up to 11 hours tackling all the issues.)

“Madali sumulat ng editorial, madali rin sumulat ng column, eh sana pwede kayong maupo roon para mabago yung mga pananaw ninyo. Basta ito po ang tandaan ninyo, ang IATF, every other day nagmeet… binibigay ho doon ang lahat ng kinakailangang malaman ng mga miyembro upang makagawa ng mga patakaran kung ano ang susunod na dapat gawin,” he added.

(It is easy to write an editorial, easy to write a column. I hope you can sit there so that your perspective will change. This is what you should remember, the IATF meets every other day . . .everything that the members need to know are given there to be able to draft the rules and what needs to be done next.)

The Times, in its editorial, scored the IATF new spokesman, retired Gen. Restituto Padilla, after he cautioned the public against enjoying themselves too much over the easing of the lockdown.

In a recent radio interview, Padilla said that the task force was alarmed at the enthusiasm and excitement with which the public greeted the new rules.

He suggested that this may be due to insufficient understanding of the coronavirus threat to public health and of the new rules issued by the IATF.

Padilla said the task force was disturbed by the heavy traffic that occurred in several parts of the metropolis because the people poured out to celebrate their liberation from the restrictions.

“Where does the IATF draw the effrontery and insolence to tell our people how they should feel about developments in our public life? We think this derives from a mistaken interpretation of the authority of the task force to advise President [Rodrigo] Duterte on policies and measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” The Times said.

“It has been deluded into thinking that its word is law or policy in anything that has to do with the pandemic. It has issued rules and regulations without undertaking a thorough study of the threat and extent of the emergency in the country. It has piled on recommendations for extensions of the community quarantine without providing proof for the proposed policies,” it added.

For the full text of the The Manila Times editorial dated May 18, 2020, click here