Panelo sees no need to suspend gov’t work yet due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — “Tayo nga ang (may) pinakamagandang containment (We have the best containment).”

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said this Sunday as he saw no need to cancel government work due to threats of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked in an interview on Radyo Inquirer if there is a need to suspend work in government offices, Panelo said: “Wala naman, hindi naman crowded ang mga gobyerno (No need, government offices are not crowded).”

“I don’t think we have reached that level (to suspend government work). We should not panic. Tayo nga ang (may) pinakamagandang containment,” he further said.

FEATURED STORIES

On Saturday, the DOH raised code red, sublevel 1 with the confirmation of local transmission which involved a 59-year-old woman.

The woman is the sixth confirmed COVID-19 case in country and the wife of the 62-year-old who first tested positive for the virus.

Duque also recommended the declaration of a state of public health emergency to which the President had agreed to.

READ: State of emergency: Virus cases in PH hit 6

Panelo said he would release the executive order on the declaration of the state of public health emergency in a press briefing on Monday.

He also reiterated that the government is ready for “whatever eventuality” that may transpire.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ