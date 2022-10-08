PANERAI “SUBMERSE IN TIME” EXHIBITION INVITES YOU TO SUBMERSE YOURSELF IN ITS PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

THE LANDMARK ATRIUM

2 to 12 OCTOBER 2022

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Submerse yourself in the world of Panerai. The iconic Italian luxury watchmaker celebrates the 20th anniversary of its presence in Hong Kong, an important milestone for the second Panerai boutique opened following the first in its origin city of Florence. The “Submerse in Time” exhibition, taking place at the Landmark Atrium in Central from 2 to 12 October, will take visitors on a journey across Panerai’s storied past, present, and future vision. Many of Panerai’s firsts are to be explored in the exhibition – over 80 unique timepieces and instruments, including Historical Objects from the Panerai Museum and private collections, High Complications, Novelties, and the brand’s vision on sustainability, will be on show for Panerai collectors and watch aficionados to dive into.

A Fascinating History Linked to the Sea

Panerai’s connection to the sea is intertwined with the brand’s heritage and represents a core value of its DNA. The Maison opened its first workshop, shop, and watchmaking school in Florence in 1860, supplying technical watches and precision instruments to the Royal Italian Navy.

For five decades from 1935, Panerai watches illuminated the darkest corners of the ocean beds. They accompanied Italian Royal Navy divers on their secret underwater missions, forging Panerai’s bonding with the vast ocean.

“Submerse in Time” pays tribute to this fascinating naval past with historical items from the 1950s to 1980s on loan from the Panerai Museum and Hong Kong collectors, with many of them on public display for a historical first time. They include instruments ranging from wrist compasses, signalling devices, and torches made by Panerai for the Royal Italian Navy to a Panerai watchmaking lathe and accessories kit. On a larger scale is Ugo, the diving suit that brought the frogmen of the Italian Navy to a depth of 80 meters.

In addition to these historical instruments, visitors will also have the rare chance to discover signature Panerai watches launched over the past 20 years that demonstrate the Maison’s watchmaking versatility.

A New Era of Technical Prowess

In keeping with Panerai’s philosophy of creating precision instruments that express the passage of time in all its variations, the latest horological complications showcasing the Maison’s technical virtuosity are displayed in “Submerse in Time.”

Presented for the first time as the centerpiece of the High Complication Wall are the giant replicas of two in-house movements – P.4100 and P.2005/T. Two of the world’s most challenging complications crafted at the Neuchatel manufacture, these movements lie at the heart of the limited edition Luminor Calendario Perpetuo PAM01569 and Luminor Tourbillon GMT PAM00767, two of Panerai’s most technical and remarkable creations.

The P.4100 perpetual calendar indicates the date, automatically recognizes a month with less than 31 days, and indicates the leap year. It powers a new 2022 novelty, the Luminor Calendario Perpetuo PAM01569, that comes with day and date windows displaying Chinese characters. Please see details of this unprecedented watch limited to 30 pieces below.

The P.2005/T is the first Panerai tourbillon calibre crafted in titanium with fine skeletonized bridges and plates. This lightweight, 10.05mm thick movement features 277 components and is combined with a GMT function to enable the wearer to read a second time zone.

A Futuristic Vision for a Sustainable Environment

Panerai’s identity is bound to the marine environment, with its watchmaking heritage derived from its profound respect for the ocean. With sustainability an essential part of Panerai’s purpose, the exhibition looks to the future by giving visitors a glimpse of the Maison’s sustainability efforts. A unique educational display shows the evolution of production waste to new raw materials used in making parts of the brand’s ecological watches, such as recycled dials, sapphire crystals, SuperLuminova®, cases, and straps.

The Submersible eLAB-ID™ PAM01225 is a concept watch that pushes the limits of recyclability in the watch industry by using the highest percentage of recycled-based material. Also only display is the Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ collection PAM01287, PAM01288 and PAM01289, using a next-generation metal obtained from pre-consumer recycled steel scraps coming from the Swiss watchmaking and other industries.

A Global Icon with Italian Heritage and Swiss Excellence

From its deep Italian roots dating back over a century and a half, the now Swiss-made Panerai has enjoyed a monumental rise to stardom as a coveted collector’s brand. Paying homage to its Italian DNA at, “Submerse in Time” is an Italian-style Panerai bar that is the exhibition’s focal point. The counter display features a selection of contemporary timepieces reimagined from the robust and utilitarian models produced for the Italian naval divers, as well as a diverse collection of interchangeable straps that is a signature of Panerai.

Together with the high horology complications, they are a natural blend of Italian design, Swiss technology, and passion for the sea, making Panerai a modern-day global icon.

The Luminor Calendario Perpetuo PAM01569 with Chinese Characteristics

Produced in a limited edition of 30 pieces, the Luminor Calendario Perpetuo PAM01569 is an unprecedented Panerai timepiece that features day and date windows displaying Chinese characters. The month, year, leap year, and power reserve indicators are visible through the sapphire caseback, enabling the wearer to have an expansive view of the movement’s sophisticated inner workings.

Water resistant up to 5 bar, the Luminor Calendario Perpetuo PAM01569 features a 44mm polished Goldtech™ case, trapezoidal pin buckle, and an alligator patina bracelet in deep blue, produced in Italy. It also has a screwdriver to remove the buckle and replace the bracelet. This is a perfect watch for Panerai aficionados to add to their collections.

Register today, take on this incredible journey, and submerse in the magnificent story of Panerai.

Submerse in Time Exhibition

2 to 12 October 2022

11:30 am to 8 pm

Landmark Atrium, Landmark, Central, Hong Kong

Register now: https://paneraisubmerseintimehk.com/

Luminor

Calendario Perpetuo

PAM01569

Movement: Automatic mechanical, P.4100 caliber, 15 ½ lignes, 6.9 mm thick, 55 jewels, Glucydur™ balance 28,800 alternations/hour. KIF™ anti-shock device. Two barrels. Seconds reset Stop Balance wheel

Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds, date, day, month, year, leap year, GMT, power reserve indicator, perpetual calendar, seconds reset

Power Reserve: 3 days

Case: Diameter 44mm. Polished Panerai Goldtech™ case. Polished Panerai Goldtech™ bezel and see-through sapphire crystal satiné caseback. Satiné Panerai Goldtech™ Safety Lock crown protection device (protected by trademark). Sapphire crystal formed of corondum

Dial: Blue smoked sapphire dial with luminous Arabic numerals and hour markers. Day of the week, date at 3 o’clock, seconds and 24h indicator at 9 o’clock

Strap: Alligator blue patina strap, beige stitching, 24/22mm, BA, STD. Trapezoidal brushed Panerai Goldtech™

Waterproof: 5 bar (~50 meters)

Luminor Due

Luna Goldtech™

PAM01181

Movement: Automatic mechanical, P.900/MP calibre,12½ lignes, 5.9mm thick, 23 jewels, 28,800 alternations/hour. Incabloc™ anti-shock device. One barrel. 201 components

Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds, Moon phase

Power Reserve: 3 days

Case: 38mm Goldtech™, polished Panerai Goldtech™ bezel. See-through sapphire crystal caseback. Safety Lock crown protection device in polished Panerai Goldtech™. Sapphire crystal formed of corondum

Dial: White mother of pearl with golden luminous Arabic numerals and hour markers. Moon phase at 3 o’clock and small seconds at 9 o’clock

Strap: Alligator shiny blue strap, blue, STD, 20/18, BA. Polished Goldtech™ buckle

Waterproof: 3 bar (~30 meters)

Panerai

Founded in Florence in 1860 as a workshop, shop and subsequently school of watch-making, for many decades Panerai supplied the Italian Navy and its specialist diving corps in particular with precision instruments.

The designs developed by Panerai in that time, including the Luminor and Radiomir, were covered by the Military Secrets Act for many years and were launched on the international market only after the brand was acquired by the Richemont Group in 1997.

Today Panerai develops and crafts its movements and watches at its Neuchâtel manufacture. The latter are a seamless melding of Italian design flair and history with Swiss horological expertise. Panerai watches are sold across the world through an exclusive network of distributors and Panerai boutiques.

