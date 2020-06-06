Pangasinan cop acquires COVID-19

ALAMINOS CITY — A police officer, who is assigned in Bani town, has contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID 19), raising the number of infections here to three.

In a public advisory, Alaminos officials said the policeman received his laboratory results from the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center on Saturday, June 6.

The lawman has not displayed flu-like symptoms but has been isolated while epidemiology teams track down people he had interacted with in Bani and Alaminos. A section of Sitio (sub village) Sadsara along Quezon Avenue in Poblacion village here has been locked down from June 6-June 26.

Bani alao closed its borders until 6 p.m. on June 10 to allow medical workers to undertake the contact tracing process there.

The two other active COVID-19 cases in the city are from Bolaney and Polo villages where the sitios are also under lockdown.

An Alaminos patient recovered from the disease, but the city also has one fatality.

