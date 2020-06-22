Pangasinan records 10 COVID-19 recoveries, 1 new case

DAGUPAN CITY — Ten cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pangasinan province have recovered but a new case was recorded on Monday, records from the Department of Health regional office here showed.

The recoveries are aged between 22 and 54, and they come from the towns of Sual, Agno, Bani and Mabini.

The new confirmed COVID-19 case is a 45 year-old man from Basista town and had a travel history to the National Capital Region. His swab specimen was collected on June 19 by the Makati Medical Center and the result was released on June 20.

Currently, the patient is admitted to the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital.

Records from the provincial health office showed that Pangasinan had a total of 79 COVID-19 cases, 61 of them had recovered, nine were confined in hospitals while the other nine had died.

