Pangasinan’s Asingan town gets second COVID-19 case

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – The eastern Pangasinan town of Asingan on Monday listed a 15-year-girl as its second confirmed case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection.

The patient was exposed to the 29-year man who was driven from Metro Manila on a company vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen started to show symptoms on May 7, sought medical consultation on May 13, and her test result was released on May 17.

The two are on strict home quarantine.

FEATURED STORIES

The Asingan patients are the only two COVID-19 patients in the province, which was declared under General Community Quarantine as of May 16.

Pangasinan had a total of 41 confirmed COVID 19 cases, with nine deaths.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ