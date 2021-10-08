Pangilinan eyes VP post for 2022

SEN. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan formally joined the pool of aspirants in the 2022 elections as he filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for vice-president.

With him during the filing on Friday was presidential-aspirant, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, who announced and formalized her bid on Thursday.

Pangilinan will be running under the Liberal Party but will serve as Robredo's running mate for the upcoming polls.

He was first elected senator in 2001 and served until 2013. He sought reelection in 2016 and won.