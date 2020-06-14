Pangilinan flags hate speech on social media after netizen tells him to kill himself

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition Senator Francis Pangilinan on Sunday urged the public to report hate speech on social media after he received a comment from a netizen that encouraged suicide.

“Hetong hate speech na ito dapat nire-report. Hindi dapat hinahayaan ang mga bitiw na salita na naguudyok ng pananakit o pagpapatay,” Pangilinan wrote in an Instagram post.

(This hate speech should be reported. We should not ignore these comments that encourage suicide or killing.)

The screenshot of the comment said: “Pakamatay ka na Kiko ng matapos na problema mo sa (gobyerno), isama mo na yung anak mong si Frankie (Pangilinan).”

(Kill yourself Kiko so that your problems in the government can end, and take your daughter with you.)

To which, Pangilinan replied: “Irereport ikaw at ang account mo for hate speech. Bawal ‘yan. Mag-ingat sa mga iligal na post sa social media.”

(I will report you and your account for hate speech. That is not allowed. Beware of illegal posts on social media.)

Those suffering from mental illness may contact the following hotlines:

The National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline (24/7 free service):

0917899-USAP (09178998727); 7-989-USAP (7-989- 8727)

Hopeline Philippines (24/7 hotline):

0917-558-4673 (Globe); 0918-873-4673 (Smart)

02-88044673 (PLDT)

2919 (toll-free for Globe and TM)

In Touch Crisis Line (24/7 free hotline):

+63-2-8893-7603; +639178001123; +639228938944

