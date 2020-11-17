“PANOORIN: Marjorie Barretto, nagpa-house tour sa kanyang bahay na puno ng Christmas decor”

Christmas is in the air sa bahay ni Marjorie kung saan bawat sulok ay mayroong nakalagay na Christmas decoration.

Ibinida ni Marjorie Barretto sa kanyang bagong vlog ang kanyang bahay na pinuno niya ng mga Christmas decors.

Ani Marjorie, ito ang simula ng kanyang Christmas vlog series kung saan ibabahagi niya ang ilan sa tradisyon ng kanyang pamilya kabilang na ang mga recipes para sa mga pagkaing inihahanda niya tuwing panahon ng kapaskuhan.

“Today is really special because it marks the beginning of my Christmas vlog series. Christmas time is the happiest season of the year not only for most people but most especially for my children. I really designed it that way,” saad ni Marjorie.

Pagpapatuloy pa niya: “I really made sure na simula palang nang mga bata sila they really would look forward to the Christmas season because dun’ lalabas lahat ng Christmas decorations ko, Christmas recipes, our gift-giving tradition, and many, many others which I will be sharing with you in the coming weeks.”

Ani Marjorie, hindi bago sa mga tagahanga niya at ng kanyang mga anak ang kanyang bahay. Ngunit ito ang unang beses na ipapakita niya ito na puno ng dekorasyon.

“So my home is very familiar to all of you because of my children post a lot of photos here. They have a lot of photo shoots in my home. I post a lot here. And of course, my vlog is shot entirely in my home. But now, I’m going to share with you how I fix for Christmas,” pagbabahagi ni Marjorie.

Ani Marjorie, noon pa man ay pinaghahandaan niya na ang pagdidisenyo ng kanyang bahay tuwing kapaskuhan. Kaya naman ngayong taon, sinigurado ni Marjorie na puno pa rin ang kanyang bahay ng dekorasyon lalo pa’t ito umano ang paraan niya upang mapasaya ang kanyang sarili sa gitna ng pandemya.

“Medyo I’m very big on Christmas. The way I am with Christmas is every corner has to have something that has to do with Christmas. But talaga namang we just need it especially ngayong pandemic season – we need anything that will make us happy,” aniya.

Dagdag pa niya: “And what makes us even more happy is colors and the sparkles of Christmas and the scent of Christmas. So I went all out this year because I wanted to be extra happy because of all the things that have been happening in the pandemic. This is the best way to end the year.”

Ilan sa mga Christmas decors na matatagpuan sa loob ng bahay ni Marjorie ay mga fresh na halamang poinsettia, Christmas tree, mga dekorasyong nabili niya sa Dapitan at mga Christmas balls na naipon niya sa mga nakaraang taon.

Panoorin ang kanyang vlog sa ibaba:

Samantala, ibinida din ni Marjorie ang kanyang Christmas tree na pinuno niya ng dekorasyon na ginamit niya noong mga nakaraang taon.

Payo ni Marjorie, hindi kailangang bumili ng mga bagong dekorasyon lalo na ngayong mga panahong ito.

“I just need to tell everybody that nothing here is newly bought. Everything has been with me for many, many years. Especially ngayong nasa pandemic tayo, we don’t need to buy new things. We just have to use our old ones. And we can continue to use our old Christmas decors if only we know how to store them properly,” ani Marjorie.