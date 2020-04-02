“#PantawidNgPagibig: Kapamilya celebs give heartfelt messages for their countrymen”

Kapamilya stars came together on March 23, and showcased Pantawid ng Pag-ibig, a digital concert, which is part of ABS-CBN’s campaign to raise funds for those affected by the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

