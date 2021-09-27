Paolo Duterte contracts Covid-19

Paolo Duterte. PNA FILE PHOTO

DAVAO CITY: Davao City First District Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte confirmed on Monday that he contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement, the lawmaker said his reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test revealed he is positive for the infection.

Duterte said he in isolation at a hospital while his family is under home quarantine.

He said he has no severe symptoms.

“I thank everyone who showed their concern to me and my family,” he added.

“Rest assured that I will comply with the quarantine and will continue to serve the people of Davao even in isolation,” he said.