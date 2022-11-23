Paolo Nutini Announces 2023 Sydney Headline Show

Acclaimed Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini is coming to Australia for the first time in eight years. In addition to a slot at Bluesfest’s debut Melbourne instalment, the musician has just announced a one-night-only show in Sydney in April 2023.

Nutini will perform live at the State Theatre on Wednesday, 12th April. He’ll be coming armed with his fourth album Last Night In The Bittersweet, which came out in July and became his third LP to top the UK album charts.

Paolo Nutini – ‘Everywhere’ (Live In The Bittersweet)

[embedded content]

If you’re planning to head along then make sure you keep some Kleenex handy because Nutini’s fans are often brought to tears during his critically acclaimed live show, which sold out London’s 10,000+ capacity Alexandra Palace twice last month.

You can catch all the details of his 2023 Australian trip below.

Paulo Nutini 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 8th April – Sunday, 9th April – Bluesfest Melbourne @ MCEC, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 12th April – State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Bluesfest Melbourne tickets on sale now. State Theatre presale from 12pm Tuesday, 29th November 2022. State Theatre general public tickets on sale 12pm Thursday, 1st December 2022

