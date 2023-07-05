Paramore Add More Shows To 2023 Australian Tour

Paramore have embiggened their three-date Australian East Coast tour this November, adding two extra shows in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Following a ginormous pre-sale response, the band have today announced a second date at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, 23rd of November, plus an additional show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, 28th November.

Paramore: ‘This Is Why’

[embedded content]

These two dates are on top of the pop-punk graduates’ previously announced 2023 shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

If you’ want to make sure you’re keen to nab tickets, a special Frontier Members pre-sale is happening right now, before the general public sale kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, 6th July, at 10am AEST.

The tour will mark the trio of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York’s first Aussie trip since they were here in 2018 celebrating their album, After Laughter. The band released their sixth studio album This Is Why earlier this year, spearheaded by the singles ‘C’est Comme Ça’, ‘The News’, and the title track.

Paramore will be joined at all shows on the Australian tour by US singer Remi Wolf, who recently circled the country playing Beyond The Valley, Wildlands, and Field Day over summer. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to food rescue organisation OzHarvest.

The band have been on tour for most of 2023, including notching up support slots for Taylor Swift on her Eras tour (speaking of, Australian Eras tour dates have recently been announced). Williams was also recently revealed as a guest feature on Swift’s upcoming re-release of Speak Now.

Williams also recently jumped on stage with Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo festival to rip through the band’s classic ‘My Hero’. Watch it all go down here.

Otherwise, catch all the dates and details of Paramore’s 2023 Australian tour below.

Paramore Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 22nd November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Thursday, 23rd November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane – NEW SHOW

Saturday, 25th November – The Domain, Sydney

Monday, 27th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday, 28th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – NEW SHOW

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 6th July via Frontier Touring

Further Reading

Watch Paramore’s Hayley Williams Sing ‘My Hero’ With Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo

Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams to Feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift Is Bringing the ‘Eras’ Tour to Australia in February 2024