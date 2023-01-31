Paramore are Opening ‘This is Why’ Pop-Up Stores in Sydney and Melbourne

Ahead of the release of their new album This Is Why, Paramore have announced two pop-up stores across Sydney and Melbourne next month.

The pop-up stores will land in Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema on Saturday, 11th January, and Melbourne’s Oshi Gallery on Sunday, 12th January. According to the band’s label, the shops will feature some exclusive merch and music from the Tennessee band. Check out the dates and details below.

Paramore: ‘C’est Comme Ça’

[embedded content]

This Is Why will hit shelves on February 10, the follow-up to the band’s acclaimed 2017 record After Laughter, which spawned singles like ‘Hard Times’ and ‘Rose-Coloured Boy’. It also follows two solo albums from lead singer Hayley Williams: 2020’s Petals For Armor, and 2021’s FLOWERS for VASES / descansos.

We’ve already heard a few tracks from the release – the title track landed last September (and scored a spot at #45 on the Hottest 100), ‘The News‘ was released in December, and the latest single ‘C’est Comme Ça’ dropped a couple of weeks ago.

“I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Wiliams said of the latest single. “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

This Is Why will be the band’s sixth studio album.

Paramore Pop-Up Stores

More details can be found on the Sydney and Melbourne event pages.

10am to 5pm, Saturday, 11th February – Golden Age Cinema, Surry Hills, Sydney

10am to 5pm, Sunday, 12th February – Oshi Gallery, Collingwood, Melbourne

