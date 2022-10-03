Paramore Perform ‘Misery Business’ For First Time Since Its Retirement

Paramore have welcomed back their breakthrough single into their live performances, four years after retiring it from their shows. The track in question, ‘Misery Business’, appeared as the final song of the main set in Paramore’s first live shows in four years.

In 2018, vocalist Hayley Williams explained the group would be removing the song from their setlists due to controversy surrounding the line “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry, that will never change.” Speaking to Billboard at the time, Williams said that if she was to write the song now, she was uncertain if she would use the same language. “Calling someone a whore isn’t very cool,” she explained.

Paramore – ‘Misery Business’ (Live)

[embedded content]

Though ‘Misery Business’ appeared in Paramore’s final live performance in 2018, and Williams performed it alongside Billie Eilish at Coachella in April, the track has now made its reappearance for their first shows in four years.

“Four years ago, we said we were gonna retire this song for a little while, and I guess technically we did,” Williams told the crowd during their show in Bakersfield, California on Sunday night. “But what we did not know was that just about five minutes after I got cancelled for saying the word ‘whore’ in a song, all of TikTok decided that it was ok.

As she continued, she recalled a time in Paramore’s early days when she and the rest of the band felt uncomfortable after fans began to adopt the word ‘whore’ to refer to themselves as ‘Parawhores’. Ultimately though, Williams and the group found themselves resigned to the fact that it is simply a word, telling fans, “if you’re cool, you won’t call a woman a whore.”

“We can all learn from ourselves, right? But just for the record, 90% of you said ‘whore’ tonight,” she added. “That’s all I’m gonna say – I’m not gonna preach about it. I’m just gonna say thank you for being nostalgic about this because this is one of the coolest moments of our show and it’s very nice to feel like there’s a reason to bring it back that’s positive.”

Paramore are currently in the midst of their US tour which follows on from the release of ‘This Is Why’, their first new single since 2017. The track will appear on their new album of the same name, which will arrive on 10th February, 2023.

