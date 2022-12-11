Paramore Preview Upcoming Album With New Single, ‘The News’

Paramore have shared the latest single from their new era, with ‘The News’ arriving on Friday. The new single is the second taste of the band’s forthcoming album, This Is Why, which is scheduled to arrive on 10th February, 2023.

Following on from the release of the album’s title track in September, ‘The News’ continues Paramore’s current musical trajectory, marrying their classic pop-emo sensibilities with elements of post-punk. Lyrically, the track sees the group expressing their anxieties of the modern age, touching on the the desire to stay informed while lamenting the emotional toll that the 24-hour news cycle takes.

Paramore – ‘The News’

[embedded content]

“‘The News’ is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start,” explains vocalist Hayley Williams. “It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited.

“Lyrically, it probably explains itself,” she adds. “The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

The track is also paired by a music video directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi and takes inspiration from the group’s favourite horror movies and thrillers. Currently, Paramore are scheduled to hit the road alongside the release of This Is Why in February, with a number of international tour dates set to follow in the coming months.

