Paramore’s Hayley Williams Announces First Solo Single ‘Simmer’

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 21, 2020

Hayley Williams has lovingly placed Paramore to one side and is gearing up to launch her new solo career, and now we know a bit more about her first release!

The pop-punk kween has spilled the beans on her debut single, announcing it will be called ‘Simmer’ and reach our eardrums on January 22nd (yes, that’s TOMORROW for those playing at home).

“My first offering: ‘SIMMER’ drops 1.22.20,” Hayley wrote on Twitter. “see you then.”

It’s after she previously teased the imminent arrival of new solo music, as part of a mysterious project called “Petals for Armor” which, FYI, we still don’t know what that means (solo project name? album name?)

But it sounds like we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

The new music will mark Hayley’s first release since Paramore’s 2017 album, After Laughter.

Read her post below.