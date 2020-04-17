Paramore’s Hayley Williams Gives Us New Solo Single ‘Why We Ever’

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 17, 2020

Hayley Williams’ has delivered yet another single taken from forthcoming record Petals For Amor II. ‘Why We Ever’ is a slower, more flowing offering than the previous singles.

Hayley Williams shared a bit about the new single via Instagram.

“In Dec 2018, I bought protools, an interface, and some speakers and decided to learn something new. These moments are from my first go at it (we’re talking out of time/phase/tune…” the post begins.

“I was at the lowest point I’d been in some time. My sadness shows. Now I look back and credit this night as being the beginning of a new season of my life, where I hold myself accountable for learning to love better.

“I’ve let myself down a lot in love. This was the start of recognizing bad patterns and acknowledging that I’m ready to grow out of them.”

Hayley Williams has been slowly feeding us instalments from Petals For Amor I and Petals For Amor II since January. It’s all leading up to when we’ll receive Petals For Amor in full on Friday, 8th May.

Listen to ‘Why We Ever’ below.