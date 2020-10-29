Paramore’s Hayley Williams Indicates Former Bandmates Held Homophobic Beliefs

Paramore bandleader Hayley Williams has suggested that previous members of the group were asked to leave due to holding homophobic beliefs, telling the band’s LGBTQ+ fans they are loved.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Williams wrote, “There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in Paramore. Surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me. Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless.”

“And ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of Paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore,” the singer added.

“To Paramore’s LGBTQ+ family… you are full of love and you are loved.”

Williams didn’t specifically mention any previous members of the band by name, though a slew of comments underneath Williams’ post indicated she may be referring to founding member Josh Farro.

Farro left the band along with brother Zac back in 2010. In a blog post, Josh Farro called the group “a manufactured product of a major-label”. Zac would go on to return to the band in 2017, while Josh began the eponymous band Farro.

The only other longstanding member to have exited the band is founding bassist Jeremy Davis, who left in 2015.