Paramore’s Hayley Williams Launches Emo Podcast Series

Everything Is Emo is the new podcast from Paramore’s Hayley Williams. Everything is Emo is part of BBC Sounds’ Back to Back Sounds channel, which also includes shows by Arlo Parks, features on Coldplay and a range of other music content.

Everything Is Emo explores the history of the titular punk rock subgenre, including Williams’ own career, which began with the formation of Paramore in Tennessee in 2004. The first episode, titled ‘All Music Is Emotional’, features tracks by Jimmy Eat World, Panic! At The Disco, The Postal Service, The Used, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Linkin Park.

Hayley Williams released a statement, saying, “Everything Is Emo is meant to feel like a conversation with other fans of the genre, young and (ahem) old. There’s going to be plenty of interaction, which I hope will feel somewhat reminiscent of the message boards and forums I used to frequent as a teenage scene kid.”

Williams, who has released two solo albums over the past couple of years, also said, “More than anything, I hope music fans and artists alike will be psyched to hear a highly considered spectrum of ‘EMO’ in all its forms. And yeah, of course you’ll hear some Paramore.”

Listen to Everything Is Emo here.

[embedded content]